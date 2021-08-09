ICYMI Alison Sweeney and Cameron Mathison Guest on Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS) and Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he helped her feel safe on the set of their first Hallmark movie by coaching her through their on-screen kiss, 2) why Sweeney’s husband had to intervene when Mathison had a wardrobe malfunction on the set of their latest teleflick, and 3) the advice Sweeney gave Mathison about his imminent return to daytime.

