Hallmark Announces Soap-Studded “Christmas In July”

The Hallmark Channel’s annual summer yuletide celebration officially kicks off on Friday, July 9 and runs through Sunday, July 31; however, the holiday homage gets an early start beginning June 25 through July 8, featuring, among other films, TIME FOR YOU TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Alison Sweeney (Sami, DAYS), on Monday, June 28. The network also features a special all-day marathon titled “Soap Sunday” on Sunday, July 18, featuring flicks with such daytime notables as Sweeney, Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan, ALL MY CHILDREN), Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, B&B), Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel, PASSIONS et al), Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle, GUIDING LIGHT), Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas, DAYS) and many more. To check out the complete Hallmark schedule at deadline.com, click here.