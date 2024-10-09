Guiding Light Alum Michelle Ray Smith Joins The Locher Room

On Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, honor Breast Cancer Awareness with Guiding Light alum Michelle Ray Smith, who played Ava Peralta. The actress, who is battling breast cancer for the second time, will appear live with host Alan Locher on The Locher Room.

Raising Understanding

First diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021 and now facing a recurrence, Smith’s story is one of faith, resilience, and humor. She has bravely chosen to approach her battle with laughter and positivity, despite the challenges that cancer brings. She will open up about the importance of family, her deep faith, and how she navigates the ups and downs of this ongoing fight. Her message is one of strength and hope, and she’ll share advice for others walking a similar path.

Life In Springfield

Fans will also get a glimpse into Smith’s time on Guiding Light, where she played Olivia Spencer and Jeffrey O’Neill’s daughter from 2005-2008, with a short-term return in July 2009, when the character left town. Ava arrived on the scene in trouble with loan sharks and was found in bad shape by Jonathan Randall, who paid off her debt but then told her she owed him and had to work it off. She met wealthy Bill Lewis. She was married to Sandy Foster, who wanted a divorce so he could marry Tammy Layne, whom Jonathan loved. She set her eyes on Bill and tried to trap him by poking holes in his condoms. She got pregnant and tried to pass her baby off as Bill’s but when he was born, it became obvious — Max Harlan Lewis was the product of a one-night stand with Remy Boudreau. She suffered from postpartum depression and was sent away to a clinic in Chicago by her father. Remy visited and had to tell her the baby died. She ended up moving to San Francisco and Remy eventually joined her, to see where their relationship may lead. She returned briefly for her father’s funeral and learned her mother was in love with Natalia Rivera, which she supported.

Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation with Michelle Ray Smith, a courageous voice during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.