Guiding Light Alum Beth Chamberlin Joins The Locher Room

On Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, pay tribute to the impactful story of domestic violence that was portrayed on Guiding Light with one of the show’s stars — Beth Chamberlin, who played Beth Raines from 1989-2009 – when she appears live with host Alan Locher on The Locher Room.

An Important Guiding Light Story

The actress will be on the show to discuss the importance of supporting victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Joining her will be Sandra Page-Cook, the Development Officer at the Center for Safety & Change, to shed light on their incredible work in the community. Also on hand for this part of the discussion will be her former co-star and on-screen mother, Tina Sloan, who played Lillian Raines from 1983-2009, as they reflect on GL’s impactful domestic violence storyline and its lasting impact.

Beth and Lillian were involved in a domestic abuse story when the characters originally debuted on GL. At the time, Beth was portrayed by Judi Evans, now Days of Our Lives‘s Bonnie, and Beth was sexually abused by her stepfather, Bradley Raines, played by the late James Rebhorn.

The issue of domestic violence was revisited in Beth’s storyline in the late ’90s with Beth’s former boyfriend from her years in Arizona, Carl Stevens. Through a series of circumstances, he returned and caused trouble for his ex. Harley had tried to use Beth to get Carl to confess to the abuse, but when she had to briefly leave the scene, she returned to find Carl dead. Beth became the main suspect in the ensuing murder investigation. While digging into the crime, Harley found out that Lillian had hired a hitman to scare Carl away. In the end, though, it turned out that it it was Beth’s young daughter, Lizzie, who had accidentally killed Carl, then blocked out her memory of the traumatic event.

Chamberlin will also be on the show to discuss the upcoming Rockland Women Leaders Hall of Fame Celebration where she will be honored by the Center for Safety & Change. Chamberlin is being recognized for her incredible work with her business venture, Nyack Boot Camp, where she empowers people of all ages to enhance their physical well-being through exercise while also fostering mental health by creating a secure and encouraging community.

The Center for Safety & Change is celebrating its 45th Anniversary and hosting the Rockland Women Leaders Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 4th and 5th.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.