GH’s Duell and Y&R’s Hope Share Proposal Story

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who got engaged on Valentine’s Day after a five-year courtship, opened up to People about the proposal. Duell, who popped the question during a romantic picnic in Malibu, confided, “I had a strong feeling she’d say yes, but I was naturally a little nervous.” Gushed Hope, “I am so excited for so much about our future.” For the full story, click here.

