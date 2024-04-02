GH's Cameron Mathison Scores Game Show Network Hosting Gig

It looks like GENERAL HOSPITAL star Cameron Mathison (Drew) has another job moonlighting (read about his multi-picture deal here) away from his Port Charles gig. DEADLINE is reporting that Game Show Network has unveiled its new slate of shows and he will be hosting BEAT THE BRIDGE. The show is based on the BBC’s BRIDGE OF LIES and will debut in June.

According to the site, the new game show “features an enormous interactive bridge that dares players to cross by stepping on the right answers to challenging trivia questions.” Successful steps forward mean money for each team, with a bonus amount for every successful crossing. The rub? They only get to keep the money if they can beat the bridge — meaning “returning one of its players back across before time expires in an exciting end game.”