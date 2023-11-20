Multi-Picture Deal For GH's Cameron Mathison

Deadline reports that Cameron Mathison (Drew, GH) has signed a multi-picture deal with Great American Media and is slated to star in projects that will air across the company’s platforms, which include Great American Family and Great American Faith & Living as well as Great American Pure Flix, its streaming service. The actor has previously worked with Great American Family on TV movies (A MERRY CHRISTMAS WISH, A KINDHEARTED CHRISTMAS). Sources tell Digest that inking this deal won’t affect Mathison’s status with GH. For the full story, click here.