GH Crew Members Sue Over Vaccination Mandate

Joining Ingo Rademacher (ex-Jax), whose lawsuit against ABC for wrongful termination is pending, two former crew members of GH have sued ABC, alleging that the network violated their constitutional rights in denying their requests for religious exemptions to the Covid vaccine mandate the show instituted last November. The plaintiffs in the suit are Jim Wahl and Tim Wahl, who ran the construction shop and the special effects department at GH. For more, including a look at the legal complaint itself, click here.