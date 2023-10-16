GH Alum Passes Away

Mark Goddard, best known for LOST IN SPACE, passed away on October 10 at the age of 87. The cause of death was pulmonary fibrosis, a condition which has no cure. GH fans will remember him as Derek Barrington from 1985-86. He was also a cast member of THE DOCTORS (ex-Paul, 1982) and ONE LIFE TO LIVE (ex-Ted, 1981). Goddard’s former GH co-star Judith Chapman (ex-Ginny; Gloria, Y&R et al) posted on social media, “RIP, Dear Mark Goddard. Fond memories of your gentle nature during our time at General Hospital … another star in the Heaven’s above.”