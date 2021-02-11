GH Alum Dies At 84

Don Dolan, best known to soap fans for his 1985-92 run on GH as Guy Lewis, passed away on September 22, 2020. A member of the PCPD GH, Guy clashed with Frisco when he was training at the police academy, and went on to serve both as the chief of police (succeeding Anna, who resigned in 1987) and later, the police commissioner. A native of Staten Island, NY, Dolan also appeared in a 1985 episode of FALCON CREST, playing Jack Steubling. He is survived by his wife, Janet, son Mark, daughters Lynn and Pam and grandson Zachary. He was remembered by his former GH co-star Tristan Rogers (Robert), who tweeted, “Don Dolan’s passing is reminder of what great supporting artists we had back then that truly brought something to many of the ’development’ scenes. This is something that seems to have lessened in today’s shows. Great job Don.”