General Hospital's Maura West Hopes For a Low-Key Mother’s Day

It’s Mother’s Day today, and mom-of-five Maura West (Ava, General Hospital) spoke with Digest’s Adam Havener last weekend that she was looking forward to a quiet day at home. “I don’t have any plans,” she confessed, admitting at the recent Daytime Unites For ALS event that she wasn’t even sure when Mother’s Day was. “I think my son will make me crepes. I did ask for crepes and he’s very good at crepes. So maybe some raspberry crepes and maybe watch a movie. That’s all; that’ll be it.”

Yet while her plans for today may be simple, West’s love for her brood — Ben, Joe, Basil, Kate and Birdie, who range in age from 28 to almost 15 — is quite grand. “It’s interesting because there’s this idea that people have all of a sudden when your kids stop being babies that you stop loving them more and more every day,” she muses. “I still love my kids more and more every day. Even the ones in their 20s. And that just goes on forever, I imagine.”

For those who may not know, West’s husband is Scott DeFreitas, who played Andy Dixon on As the World Turns where she enjoyed great success as Carly Tenney. While their two characters weren’t exactly socializing in the same Oakdale orbit, the two actors met and fell in love. They married on January 22, 2000, and have been raising their family.

A couple of their kids have followed in their actor parents’ footsteps. Joe literally was born on screen when the couple appeared in A Baby Story, but he was also Kurt in the TV special, The Sound Of Music Live!, Noah in The Crazy Ones, and Devon in Boyschoir, with Dustin Hoffman and Kathy Bates. Of daughter Kate, West shared on Instagram, “I had the pleasure to see my amazing daughter play Electra in ORESTES [Purchase Theater] … Kate is just an absolute savage onstage…funny and raw and vulnerable and steely all at once. Look out for this one!!!” Here’s hoping that West got her wonderful, low-key Mother’s Day.