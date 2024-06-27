General Hospital Stars React to Michael Easton's Exit

(Left to right)) Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Finola Hughes (Anna) and Jophielle Love (Violet) all pictured with Michael Easton.

On Wednesday, June 26, Michael Easton confirmed that he would be exiting General Hospital after 10 years on the show in an emotional video for viewers. He wrote next to it, “Thank you for your kindness. My heart is filled with love and gratitude.” While followers chimed in with their support, so did many of the actor’s longtime co-stars, who were emotional over his exit as Finn. Here are some of those responses.

From The Heart

“💔😢😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 There are no words…,” wrote onscreen daughter Jophielle Love (Violet Finn). The actor wrote back saying, “Love you Jophielle. You’re amazing ❤️.”

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis), whose character had a brief romantic history with Finn and a much longer friendship as the two addicts supported each other at meetings over the years, wrote, “The class, grace and elegance in which you just did that is why I will miss you every working day.” Easton responded, “Thank you Nancy. Loved working with you, my friend. ❤️”

“Michael, love you. You are a stellar person, a wonderful actor and I had the most fun and unique storyline with you and loved every moment 💕,” wrote Finola Hughes (Anna Devane), whose character enjoyed a longer romantic past with Finn. The two were in fact once engaged. Easton responded, “You’re the best Fin. Thank you for your kind words. Loved working with you❤️.”

Maura West (Ava Jerome) had more interaction when he was portraying a different character, her daughter Kiki’s father, Silas Clay (he portrayed three in total on GH, with the third being his One Life to Live character John McBain). “MEastie, I am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you … you are just an exceptional person… as an actor, author, poet, friend. Your ample talent surpassed only by your humor, decency, kindness and charm. Class A1 in every way. xxo your fan and friend forever, MWestie.” His response was, “Thank you for the kind words Maura West. You are awesome. I loved working with you.❤️.”

Risa Dorken (Amy Driscoll) also commented, “Amy will ✨always✨ have a crush on Dr.Finn… and Risa will ✨always✨ love & appreciate Michael. Thank you for your warmth & professionalism every time. 🖤Xx.” The actor answered back, “Thank you Risa. You’re wonderful.”

“Oh sweet Michael it was always such a pleasure to work with you. You never failed to make me laugh whenever I saw or worked with you on set. All my love to you! You will be missed,” wrote Tanisha Harper (Jordan Ashford). Easton replied, “Tanisha, that is so very kind of you. You’re amazing❤️.”

Jon Linstrom (Kevin Collins) said, “You’re a gift to any set you choose to work on, and an excellent artist no matter where or what you create. Proud to call you my friend Michael. Be seeing you soon.” Easton said, “Thank you Jon. You’re a good man.”

“😢😢💔💔💔,” wrote Scarlett Spears (Donna Corinthos). The actor responded, “Thank you Scarlett, you’re wonderful. ❤️.”

Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix DuBois) said, “Congratulations Michael! It was a pleasure to work there when you were there.” The actor answered back, “the pleasure was mine Marc. Thank you.”

“Love to you Michael! Keep riding. ❤️😘❤️💪🏼,” wrote Lydia Look (Selina Wu). Easton replied, “Thank you Lydia. Watch out for a fast moving Norton 850 Commando. ❤️”

Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) wrote, “You are magic love you forever Michael ⭐️.” The actor said, “You have the magic, Eden. I’ll miss you ❤️.”

“This was gutting. You are a phenomenal actor and man….. until next time 🙏🏽,” wrote Brook Kerr (Portia). He answered, “Thank you Brook. So sorry I had to yell at you and say mean things in our last scene together. You’re wonderful❤️.”

Emma Samms (Holly Sutton) commented, “I’m SO sorry I didn’t get to work with you again..!” The actor answered, “Thank you Emma. Now we can do ‘Shadow of a Stranger 2’ (wait, my character’s dead right?)”

“Your work was inspired. Congrats on an incredible character. Can’t wait to see what’s next. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽,” wrote Jacqueline Grace Lopez (Alison Rogers/Blaze). Easton answered, “Thank you Jacqueline, you’re amazing❤️.”

Roger Howarth (ex-Franco Baldwin), a good friend who worked with Easton on OLTL as well (Howarth was Todd Manning opposite Easton’s John McBain), kept it short and to the point: “Love ya! ❤️”