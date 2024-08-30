General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'Your Life Is In Agent Cates's Hands'

A Quick Getaway

For Friday, August 30 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Anna is persuasive. Is she trying to get WSB cooperation in finding Charlotte to save Lulu? Meanwhile, Michael worries about Willow. If only he knew why he should be even more worried than he already is.

Sonny is worried too but he has to say goodbye to his sons and turn himself in to John “Jagger” Cates so he can get Kristina off the hook. He’s ready to leave but he gets spotted by Lois. “Are you trying to sneak out without seeing me?” asks Lois. That’s not all that’s on Sonny’s plate — Carly pressures him. She also has a heart-to-heart discussion with Brook Lynn about the past when she paid her to break up Lulu and Dante. “If I haven’t said this before, I’m sorry,” Carly tells Brook Lynn. How will BLQ react?

Turning Up The Heat

Kristina doesn’t seem to feel threatened by Cates and frankly can’t seem to make sense out of his latest tactic with her. “How are you going to charge me with the death of my own child,” Kristina asks. She doesn’t seem to be getting the fact that she’s simply the bait.

Speaking of bait, Ava is frightened, driving around with the woman Cates left her with. A woman who is supposedly a fellow FBI agent and yet has very expensive shoes, a burner phone and a wad of cash. “Your life is in Agent Cates’s hands,” she tells Ava. How will this all shake out?

Luckily for Kristina, she has a pretty sharp lawyer on her side — her mother. Alexis faces off with John but he has a newflash for her. “One call to the Bar Association and I can make that go away,” he says. What exactly is he up to now?

It looks like Lucky has landed in pretty big trouble. He's in the hot seat and being questioned by some bad-looking people. "That would not have been my first choice," Lucky says. Does he have his father's gift of gab — the ability to talk himself out of any tight spot?