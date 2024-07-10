General Hospital Spoilers Video: Secrets, Lies and Threats

A Heartbreaking Secret

For Wednesday, July 10 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that very special FBI agent John “Jagger” Cates does some eavesdropping. Is that how he makes headway on most of his cases or is Port Charles just lucky that way? So whose conversation is he able to listen in on?

Now that Cody has spilled the paternity beans to his father Mac, those who care about Cody worry he may run away from his problems. He updates Sasha on Maxie’s reaction and she has her own words of wisdom to impart about running away. “If you do, you will have a lot more than Maxie to worry about,” warns a playful Sasha. It also seems that Cody and Willow find common ground. How will Sasha feel about that?

Elsewhere, Felicia and Maxie compare notes on the Cody debacle. Felicia was onto him from the start but she got thrown off her game when the “secret” test she ran on his DNA turned up nothing. Now she knows her instincts were right about that. Are they right about something else? She tells her daughter, “I desperately want to be wrong about this.”

A Sexy Secret

Drew and Willow are trying to move on from their “random” kiss on the 4th of July, but since they’re still talking about it, it looks like that is easier said than done. He tells the younger woman, “Our kiss doesn’t have to change anything.” Should they really tempt fate and the “randomness” of it all by acting like everything is normal? Things will get even more complicated when Michael lets something slip to Drew. This could get even more awkward.

Teasers warn that Ava is making a dangerous move. She tells someone, “You’re going to do what I want.” Well, all right then. Sounds like Ava is embracing her Jerome family roots to get the job done. Who will end up paying for it though?

At Carly’s home, Sonny questions Jason. “You could be called to testify,” he tells either Carly or Jason. Once alone with her BFF, Carly asks him, “Can’t you tell Sonny the truth from start to finish?” Jason looks pained at the prospect of doing that. See what’s coming up for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.