General Hospital Spoilers Video: Second Thoughts and Big Plans

Regrets, She Has A Few

For Tuesday, July 16 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Willow is taken aback when she visits Sonny at the penthouse. “I am suddenly wondering if this is a good idea,” she says as a confused Sonny looks at her. What brought Willow to pay her husband’s father and her mother’s ex a visit in the first place? Was she playing matchmaker?

Because teasers also reveal that Sonny pays a visit to Nina but before “Sona” fans get too excited, she has to finish her explosive conversation with Drew. She wasted no time on Monday letting him know she heard about his kissing her daughter. But does she go too far with her anger? “I think it’s time you and I came to a new understanding,” Drew tells her. After all, he may be her secret lover but he’s also her boss.

Dex and Joss were on the outs for a long time but these two seem closer than ever. Wearing his cop uniform, Dex appears to be awfully close to Joss as she tells him, “I completely forgot about that.” What did she forget? Why she was pushing him away in the first place?

Plans Go Awry

Lois presents Gio with an opportunity and boy is she excited about it. “Are you ready for the bright lights,” she asks him. Gio is looking less than thrilled as he manages an awkward smile. What’s going on with him and will he actually do what Lois suggests if he isn’t into it?

Anna must make a tough decision. “I can’t let Cates take Valentin away,” she tells Jason, visibly upset by what she is saying. Will Jason let her renege on their deal? He knows it’s not fair to him and he wants this nightmare he’s been in to finally be over. Can he change her mind?

Speaking of Cates, he is still talking with Ava about Sonny. Ava tries to sway John, but it looks like he’s trying to also serve his own agenda. “Help me with that, it works to both of our advantages,” he tells Ava. See what’s coming up for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.