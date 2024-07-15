General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: Confessions and Repercussions

Willow Spills To The Wrong Person

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of July 15 opens with Willow paying her mother a visit at Crimson. It isn’t a happy visit. Instead, Willow is there to confide her recent fall off the fidelity wagon with Drew — the man she doesn’t realize Nina has been sleeping with lately. “One minute we were looking up at the sky and the next,” she says, trailing off. You can bet that Nina is floored.

The Gloves Come Off

“Did you get it,” asks Jason when he enters his apartment and finds Anna waiting there, as they had planned earlier. She was supposed to go to Valentin’s to get the satellite phone. He wants it for evidence so he can finally get out from under the FBI’s — and especially John “Jagger” Cates’s — thumb. Anna looks at him but is silent. The next thing we see is Valentin scrambling to find the phone in his bookcase, knocking things to the ground. “What have you done?” he later asks Anna.

Next is a series of quick snippets. Maxie says, “Oh boy.” Nina takes aim and slaps the heck out of Drew. You know that’s for her daughter, who is married to Michael. Nina will not be pleased that Drew messed with her daughter’s future happiness that way. For his part, Drew may have thought Nina was a worthy adversary before but in mama bear mode, you know he has seen nothing yet. Another bit shows a shocked and amused Tracy covering her mouth — what did she witness? We then hear a voice saying, “3-2-1” as we see a computer screen loading a file. The next one we see is a returned Charlotte before someone kicks in a door. See it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.