General Hospital Spoilers Video: Rewards and Risks

Taking A Risk

Tuesday, June 18 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Cody may be ready to spill the truth. He admitted to Sasha that he was having regrets about the time he was wasting with Mac, considering how sad Chase was about losing his father. It seems like he’s ready to confess to Mac that he’s his son yet something is holding him back. Confused, Sasha asks Cody, “What’s stopping you?” Will he have an answer that makes sense to either of them?

Knowing that there’s a lot riding on how she plays things out, Anna has her big evening with Valentin. She knows he’s guilty as hell but she doesn’t have the proof. Valentin knows someone was on the other end of that call. Both former WSB agents are on edge but the attraction is still there. “Just wondering if this is wise,” Anna asks Valentin. Probably not but there they both are. What will happen next?

Getting A Payoff?

It’s hard to count how many messes Scott and Lucy have managed to get each other out of — and into. Something has Lucy turning to Scott for help once again. The lawyer uses his phone to check information and he may have hit paydirt for her. “I think I just found something that may work,” Scott tells Lucy. This news brings a Cheshire grin to her face.

“You’re finally a free man,” says John, walking into what looks like the coffee warehouse. Could he really be talking to Jason? That seems unlikely unless Anna got the goods on Valentin super fast. But if it’s not Jason, who else could John mean? Is Sonny there and was he cleared by John — perhaps of putting the hit on Jason?

Strangely, after seeming to get along for years, Carly seems to be on the attack with Sam. “Why did you make such a big damn deal about having a baby with him?” Carly asks her former rival. Is she attacking Sam for appearing to not support Jason enough? Oh, if Carly only knew all Sam (with an assist by Spinelli) was doing to help him. Sam hints about it in this weekly promo.

Of course, Jason would say he doesn’t need anyone’s help. He can handle everything on his own. In fact, he’s the one who is there to help others. “He’s framing you,” Jason says… to someone. Do you know who? See it for yourself in the video below.