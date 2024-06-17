General Hospital Spoilers Video Preview: Answers, Questions and Danger

Willow Celebrates A Birthday

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of June 17 opens up with a blindfolded Willow being led to a surprise by her doting husband, Michael. The two are dressed up for a special evening and as he removes it, it’s a surprise party for the young teacher-turned-nurse-turned-spokeswoman. “Happy birthday,” Nina tells her smiling daughter.

“Your future awaits, my friend,” says legal eagle Diane at The Invader office, as she hands BFF Alexis an envelope we can only imagine holds the answer to whether the editor-in-chief will be dropping the paper like a hot potato to practice her beloved law once again. What will it say?

Tensions Escalate

Elsewhere, an impatient Jason is at his wit’s end. “I’m running out of time,” he blurts out. He has put his life on hold for years, trying to get Carly (and himself) out from under the FBI’s thumb. He has the information but Anna won’t let him give it to John Cates…yet. “I’m having dinner with Valentin,” confides Anna as an image of her former lover flashes across the screen. “I will get the evidence we need,” she promises.

Unfortunately for both Jason and Anna, they may be running out of time thanks to a sleuthing Sam. She thinks she has hit pay dirt and she goes straight to Carly. “I know why Jason let us think he was dead.” Carly’s face says it all and if history is any kind of guide (and we know it usually is), Sam has just lit a powder keg that will surely blow up in everyone’s faces. After all, Carly will not sit idly by as her BFF risks his life to clear her name and when Carly sticks her nose in Jason’s business, things often go off the rails. See it all for yourself in the preview video below.