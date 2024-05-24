General Hospital Spoilers Video: Requests, Fear, and Regret

Tracy Has A Heartfelt Ask

It was revealed on Thursday that Tracy was told about Gregory’s death and was taking it hard. In the preview for Friday’s episode, Tracy is sitting with Stella. The two new friends are talking when Tracy asks her, “I wonder if you could do something for me.” Will this have something to do with Gregory or his family?

Molly and TJ are sitting outside of Bobbie’s and from the smiles, it looks like they’re having a better time than they have been having lately. Molly tells TJ, “That is a nightmare scenario that I do not even want to think about.” It can’t be too scary because it makes TJ laugh even more.

Meanwhile, Molly’s mom isn’t laughing. Alexis is having to deal with the fallout in court of learning her accuser was none other than Ava Jerome, her former sister-in-law. Fergus, Neil’s lawyer brother looks on with an unsure expression as Alexis addresses the judges saying, “Had I known any of those things, I would have proceeded differently.”

A Genuine Fear From Violet

Brook Lynn has taken Violet out — just the two of them, and of course talk turns to Gregory and the fact he passed away. BLQ wants to comfort the young girl, who gives voice to her biggest fear. “What if I forget my grandpa,” she asks an unprepared Brook Lynn.

“Don’t make me regret confiding in you,” Elizabeth says to Portia. Did she tell her friend (and boss) that Finn is drinking? Portia is co-chief of staff at General Hospital. Can she fully separate her duty from simply being a good friend to Liz and her sounding board? Is it fair to expect that when lives could be at risk?

As for the man himself, Finn is talking with Chase and he puts his younger brother on the spot. “I need a favor, Bro,” says Finn. Will this be something that Finn wants him to keep from his bride of a day? Or is there something else involved here? See it for yourself in the video below.