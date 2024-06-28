General Hospital Spoilers Video: Questions, Worry and Fury

Sweet Child of Mine

Friday, June 28 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Brook Lynn and Chase make a big decision. They now have Violet full-time since her father has left for rehab and that comes with a lot of responsibility. “What do you think of Tracy’s idea?” Brook Lynn asks her husband. Will they be making this move into the Quartermaine house… um… Monica’s house… permanent?

Thoughts about another child’s future are also weighing heavily on Blaze and Kristina, and they have Blaze posing some tough questions for her pregnant girlfriend. “Are you saying you would actually try to get custody for Molly?” If Kristina did want to make that move, would Blaze support that?

Emotions Erupt

GH teasers also say that Ava seeks out Laura. Does Ava think that the mayor still has sway over Sonny Corinthos and could therefore help her with the child custody battle that is most likely looming? “I cannot allow that to happen,” yells Ava to someone. Is that to Laura? And if so, will Laura have wise words for her former daughter-in-law?

Meanwhile, the man in question appears to have few worries as he shares a drink with a new woman who intrigues him. Sonny and Natalia get closer. “To finding our friends,” Sonny toasts. What exactly does he mean by that?

One of his former friends has trouble of his own. Carly and Jason clash after he learns what his bestie has been up to in an effort to free him from the FBI’s power over him. “Everything I sacrificed to protect you means nothing!” Isn’t that exactly what Spinelli warned Carly about? Has Carly really blown it all to bits or will Jason once again find a way to save her from herself? See it for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.