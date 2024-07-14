Record This: Your Handy Guide To Soaps The Week of July 15

Bold and Beautiful

On Monday, July 15, Li and Finn are stunned by the results of Hollis’s autopsy…. Deacon (above, with Sheila) worries if the sudden death of two employees is more than a coincidence on Tuesday, July 16, as Li and Finn’s revelation to Steffy leads to a shocking accusation…. On Wednesday, July 17, a crucial clue goes missing, causing Deputy Chief Baker to take Sheila in for questioning…. Brooke worries that Hope’s infatuation with Finn will interfere with his and Steffy’s marriage on Thursday, July 18, and Steffy and Finn are unified in their love and their devotion to each other…. On Friday, July 19, Finn warns Liam to stay in his lane concerning Steffy, while Steffy sets boundaries for Hope regarding her fashion line and Finn.

General Hospital

On Monday, July 15, Willow confides in Nina; Drew is in the hot seat; Jason makes Jake an offer; Brennan receives a mysterious visit; and Anna hits paydirt…. Sonny pays a visit to Nina on Tuesday, July 16, while Ava tries to sway John; Lois presents Gio with an opportunity; Anna must make a tough decision; and Willow is taken aback…. Natalia voices her remorse on Wednesday, July 17; Nina shares her insight with Maxie (both above); Gio opens up to Josslyn; Jason and John have words; and Anna is tempted…. On Thursday, July 18, Carly and Jason make a trip to the footbridge; Cody opens up to Tracy; Chase and Dex bond; Nina issues an apology; and Natalia and Sonny pitch an idea to Brook Lynn…. Trina wrestles with her grief on Friday, July 19; Sasha encourages Cody; Laura and Dante have an emotional encounter; Tracy is charmed by Gio; and Carly and Jason debate their next move.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, July 15, Stephanie gets her heart broken and Paulina is supportive of Abe’s new business venture…. Marlena excoriates EJ for taking Eric’s baby from him on Tuesday, July 16, as Nicole laces into Leo for keeping the truth from her…. On Wednesday, July 17, Nicole and Eric have a heart-to-heart about their past and their future…. Sophia threatens to end Tate and Holly’s (all above) summer plans on Thursday, July 18, while Xander and Sarah look forward to their impending wedding…. On Friday, July 19, Justin and Alex have words, and Xander gives Jack a gift.

Young and Restless

On Monday, July 15, Victor gives Billy an ultimatum; Mariah and Nick discuss their concerns about Sharon; and Claire finds herself in a power struggle with Summer…. Victor reveals a new game plan to his family on Tuesday, July 16, while Jack and Diane make a tough decision about Kyle, and Nate sets ground rules with Audra…. On Wednesday, July 17, Summer takes a page from Phyllis’s book; Adam and Chelsea fight their attraction; and Heather shares unexpected news with Daniel…. Victor drives a hard bargain with Adam on Thursday, July 18, as Nick and Phyllis share a difference of opinion about Summer’s actions, and Nikki stands her ground at the office…. On Friday, July 19, Nick finds himself caught between Phyllis and Sharon; Chelsea covers her tracks with Billy (both above); and Victoria encourages Claire to travel outside of her comfort zone.