General Hospital Spoilers Video: Offers and Temptation

Digging For Answers

For Tuesday, July 16 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Carly sits down to chat with Sonny’s oldest and dearest friend. But there’s a big question for Lois on Carly’s mind. “I don’t understand why Sonny never mentioned Gio.” Will Lois fill in some of the missing pieces about Gio for Carly (and the audience)?

The young man in question has something to tell Carly’s daughter, as teasers say that Gio opens up to Josslyn. While at work, he confides in her saying, “I may have overstayed my welcome.” Will Josslyn have advice — or a suggestion — to make Gio feel better about his situation?

Nina was having a heart-to-heart talk with Sonny about how she could never trust Ava again. He let her know he has his own issues with Ava over custody of Avery. Now Nina is saying, “I will tell them that I’ll testify against you.” Is she cooking up a plot to double-cross Ava on Sonny’s behalf? Also, expect Nina to share insight with Maxie.

Teasers reveal that Anna is tempted — is that by Valentin’s suggestion that they run away together with Charlotte? Before she does anything like that, Anna will have a tough question to put to her lover. “Why did you risk it all for Pikeman?” she asks, incredulous. Is there any way he can have an answer that will allow her to trust him?

Making Sense

After being given what-for by Ava, Natalia voices her remorse. She hates that Blaze is angry with her and that she is the one who caused her daughter to lose her career. Sonny knows what it’s like to be on the outs with one’s child. “Do you want me to be the go-between,” he asks. Will Natalia take him up on his offer?

Jason really wanted to keep his word to Anna and give her the two hours she requested to warn Valentin to leave town. But John was at his door, pounding on it. Jason and John have words. Surprisingly, they may be about Ava and not Anna. "I would think twice before believing anything that woman has to say," Jason tells him. Will John listen?