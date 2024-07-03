General Hospital Spoilers Video: Loyalty and Payback

A Moment of Kindness

Tuesday, July 2 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Sasha, who has been through some of the most public embarrassments of all time on television in front of thousands if not millions, provides perspective to Blaze and Kristina. “I wanted to give you the benefit of my hard-won experience,” Sasha tells them. Will they take her kind words to heart to help them through this public disaster?

Sasha’s own publicity nightmare was when she was the Face of Deception as well. Now once again Deception is left trying to figure out how to circumnavigate blowback from a public that has a lot to say. So how will Deception decide to handle it? “I do have a suggestion,” says Lois as Lucy looks annoyed.

Teasers suggest that Maxie steps up for a friend. Will she decide to help Blaze keep her job? Either way, she does talk to the publisher of The Invader — her former sister-in-law and good friend Nina. Once she fills her in, Nina has a definite reaction. “He’s going to answer for what he’s done,” she promises Maxie. Does she mean her fave, Alex DeWitt?

Payback’s A…

If so, Alexis has already gotten him to sing like a canary and so knowing who turned over the recording of Natalia’s homophobic rant, teasers say Alexis is confrontational. She has gone straight to Ava, determined to deal with the woman who has hurt her and now her daughter. But first, the legal eagle toys with her former sister-in-law about the kind of payback she’s in store for. “Care to guess what it is,” asks Alexis.

Ava is going to get it from all sides as Natalia confides in Sonny that the person who recorded her was the woman he’s currently at war with over custody of Avery. “There is no limit to how far Ava will go,” he tells Natalia. There’s also no limit to how far Sonny will go when provoked.

Elsewhere, Josslyn gets upsetting news when she visits her mother. “There’s a really good chance I could go to prison,” Carly tells her. See it all for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.