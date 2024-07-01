General Hospital Spoilers Video Preview: A Scandal Explodes

An Explosive Scandal Erupts

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of July 1 opens with an emergency phone call from Diane Miller to her best pal Alexis, who is with daughter Kristina, warning the newly-reminted lawyer. “You need to go to The Invader’s website now and make sure you turn the audio up,” Diane reports. The paper has broken a huge scandal that everyone will want to “hear” about. As Diane warns Alexis, we see Maxie is also checking it out.

Could this audio file be the recording that Ava made of Natalia’s homophobic comments about her daughter’s relationship with Kristina? The only other “recording” floating around is Carly announcing that she’s taken over for Sonny with the mob and since there’s no sign of Carly in the promo, that can’t be the case.

If this is the case, it’s no wonder that Maxie gathers the troops at Deception. The next thing we see is Blaze, her manager mother Natalia, Lois and Lucy are all at the office with Maxie alerting them to the crisis. “Oh my God,” says Maxie as Natalia asks, “What is going on?” Maxie looks at them and says, “Oh, there’s a disaster all right.” Now the team has to figure out what they can do to mitigate the damage to the brand.

The next thing we see is Sonny throwing something other than barware as Diane looks on in shock. Alexis appears and asks Kristina’s father, “What are we going to do about it?” You can bet that Sonny’s fury and desire for payback will be huge but will anyone figure out that it was Ava behind the recording? See it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.