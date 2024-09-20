General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'I've Caught You Red-Handed'

Big Demands

For Friday, September 20 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Robert interrogates Brennan. Considering Robert’s many years with the WSB, this should be interesting! Another good confrontation will be when Nina puts Drew on the spot. They’re out (together?) when she shocks him with a suggestion. “It’s time for you turn over the reins at Aurora,” she tells a confused Drew.

Curtis looks to also be out at the same time with Portia and teasers say that he weighs a big decision. “Things are only going up from here,” he tells Portia. They may for him but may not for Portia since Heather’s test results are being run again and she may not like that when she hears it.

Annoyance and Danger

Something is going on at the Quartermaine mansion. Get ready as Ned vents to Lois while Willow is uneasy (does she see a near-naked Drew again or is it something else that doesn’t sit right with her? Is she the reason that Ned and Michael seem to be getting into it. “You’re telling me that you can find him,” Michael yells at Ned as Ned yells back, “Yes, I can!” An unimpressed Lois gives Ned a thumbs-up and says, “Way to clear a room.” Oops.

On the other side of the world, Anna and Jason are in great danger. “You’re a thief and I caught you red-handed,” Holly tells a stunned Anna. She knows Holly tends to look out for herself but will Holly really try to throw Anna to the wolves? Well, one wold. Sidwell — who has his own altercation with Jason. “I don’t cheat,” Sidwell says threateningly. “I don’t lie,” counters Jason. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.