General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'I Can Never Tell If You're Bluffing'

Big Moves

For Friday, September 27 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that things are really heating up at Sidwell’s compound. It looks pretty dire so Holly makes a bold move. Sidwell has Holly in his grasp, with a knife ready to stab her in the stomach as Lucky is trying to stop him. “I can never tell if you’re bluffing,” Sidwell says.

Tracy gloats as she makes a move that has Cody mad. Does she really try to fire Sasha as the Quartermaines’ cook or has Cody made a big assumption? “You should know if you do, I’m going too,” he tells the older woman. Will Tracy be able to calm things down and get her friend back?

Does Lucy run into her former love, Martin? “Is that why you haven’t called me?” she asks someone. She was pretty steamed when he took off and wouldn’t take her calls. Teasers also say that Lucy gives Natalia a history lesson. Is it about Port Charles, because she could simply give her the book she wrote.

A Kiss-Off?

Robert and Diane go out on the town. Are these two rekindling things now just as Holly may be on her way back to town? “Don’t be too sure on that,” says Robert. What is going on here?

Elsewhere, Carly meets with Brennan. She is desperate to find out what is happening with Jason and his attempt to bring home Lucky to save Lulu’s life. “I’ve done as much as I can. The rest is up to them,” Brennan tells Carly.

Martin has been hired by Sonny to get Alexis off the hook and Sonny wants an update. “I would hope that you would make that happen,” says Sonny. Does he know that Martin thinks Alexis’s best chance is to direct the investigation towards Sonny?

Outside of Port Charles Jason and Anna are behind bars at Sidwell’s compound when Jason grabs Anna into a kiss. Is this for real because they may be dying or a diversion for the guards? Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.