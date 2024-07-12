General Hospital Spoilers Video: Huge Worries and Telling Tales

Secrets and Lies

For Friday, July 12 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Sasha can’t keep that giant “Drillow”-sized secret to herself a minute longer and decides to confide in Cody that she saw Willow and Drew kiss on July 4. “If I tell you, I have to swear you to secrecy,” she warns. One would say that Cody has proven he can keep a secret. Ask Dante. Ask Mac.

Speaking of Mac, he has words for his wife and daughter after what they pulled with having Cody bring Felicia’s “lost” phone back to Maxie’s place. He didn’t appreciate their good intentions. “Care to explain the point of that humiliating exercise,” Mac asks both ladies.

Someone else in town gets a surprise visitor too. Trina wants to talk to Spencer’s grandmother — the mayor — about what she is up to with her latest move to help Heather (is she going to stop now that Heather asked her to?). Laura seeks Trina’s perspective. “I’m sorry just to show up but it’s important,” Trina tells her.

An Offer Of Help

Elsewhere, Elizabeth shares happy news about Jake with her son’s father. She and Jason connect and he’s thrilled by what she tells him about their son. Jason sees an opportunity where he can actually be of use to both mother and son. “Please, let me just do this for Jake,” asks Jason. Will she allow him?

That’s not all Jason is up to. Anna talks her plan through with the FBI informant. “I’m going it alone this time,” insists Anna. Will Jason think that’s an idea he can get behind or will he try to once again be there to back her up while she takes all the risks to set him free from his servitude to the alphabet agency?

Curtis and Portia hash things out, but the GH co-chief of staff also has a prediction for her husband about what is happening next. “The worst it’s yet to come,” worries Portia. See what’s coming up for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.