General Hospital Spoilers Video: Hello and Goodbye

Father Knows Best

Thursday, June 27 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that it’s a big day for a couple of fathers in Port Charles as Jason and Danny get the chance to bond. It seems like the two go on a little adventure because Jason asks, “Are you sure you’re ready to do this?” Will Danny rise to the challenge?

As one father and child grow closer, another is getting ready to experience growing apart. Chase supports Finn as he prepares to go to the addiction clinic to get his life back on track. Yet saying goodbye to his daughter may be an even harder challenge. “You have to take me with you,” pleads Violet. How will Finn make her understand?

Shocks and Twists

Dex surprises Josslyn. Is it something other than wanting to get back together? We doubt that would surprise anyone at this point. He’s never wanted to be away from her because he loves her so much. He takes a risk and asks her, “What would it take for us to get back to where we were before?”

Dante voices his concerns to Sam. Do they have something to do with what’s going on with his father or could it have something to do with a new case at work? Either way, he warns the woman he loves, “You can’t tell anybody about this, all right?” Will Sam put his mind at ease?

While Chase and Brook Lynn should be updating their lawyer about the latest developments with Finn, from this scene below it looks more like Diane may also be giving counsel to Carly. “Why in God’s name would you do something like that,” asks Diane. You see, Carly has news to spread but what is she saying, and who is she saying it to? Is it Diane? “Please don’t ask me to tell you my sources.” Uh oh. What has Carly put into motion now? See it for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.