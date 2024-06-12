General Hospital Spoilers Video: Fury and Heartbreak

Talking Poolside

On Wednesday, June 12 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Sasha challenges Cody. “You’re just going to have to trust me,” teases Cody as the two lounge around at the Metro Court pool. Will these two finally take a step forward and tell each other how much they like each other?

Josslyn and Gio are on duty at the pool and the two talk, slowly getting to know each other better. Joss will probably make a crack about how difficult his host family can be to outsiders but Gio doesn’t seem worried. “Quartermaines are going to be a piece of cake,” he promises.

Trouble Is Brewing

The time has finally come for Molly to speak with her husband about what happened with her sister at the Chase/Brook Lynn wedding reception. “I’ve been keeping something from you,” admits Molly. GH teasers say that TJ is outraged. Will TJ take this up with Kristina or perhaps Sonny?

At the mayor’s office, Alexis advises Laura on the Heather Webber case, but Alexis appears to be throwing a curve ball Laura’s way. “You’re not saying that Heather could actually go free,” wonders Laura. Is that really going to happen and if so, how will Laura be able to look in the eye of Heather’s victims’ families, many of them her friends?

Carly’s hopes are dashed, but what hopes are those? Perhaps that Sonny will finally realize he needs some help? “Do you think it was a one-time thing or do you think it’s going to happen again,” Carly asks Jason. Is anyone really in a position to guess the answer to this?

Over at Kristina’s apartment (or perhaps Blaze’s hotel room), Sonny bears gifts for Kristina but getting back into his daughter’s life isn’t going to be that easy. He can feel the frosty feelings in the air. “Tell me you want me to leave and never come back and I will,” says a broken-up Sonny to his daughter. See it all for yourself in the preview video below.