General Hospital Spoilers Video: Dante Lashes Out At Sonny

Sonny (Maurice Benard, l.) incurs Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) wrath.

On Tuesday’s General Hospital, there’s worry, fallout and anger as repercussions of Sonny’s fury play out across Port Charles. But first, it’s Brook Lynn and Chase. The two should be happy, right? They just got married with their entire family gathered to witness their love. Unfortunately something is missing — and it may just be their passports. That’s not good since they’re headed for Italy. “We have to find it or they’re not going to let us in, they’ll send us back,” she tells Chase as he desperately looks through his carry-on.

“Protect it,” instructs young Violet to her father. Finn understands his assignment and of course will do anything for his precocious daughter. “I’ll guard it with my life,” he assures her.

Elsewhere, Diane is trying to talk some sense (and probably confidence) into her best friend and current client, Alexis. Diane wants her to believe she is in a good position and could very well get her law license back after their appearance in court. “Why doesn’t it feel like that at this moment,” Alexis asks.

For Alexis’s daughter, this moment is fraught — she’s still reeling from seeing the violent side of her father, the town mobster. His threat to kill both Jason and Dex shook her hard. Luckily she has her girlfriend Allie by her side. “As much as I want to hide from this, I can’t,” confides Kristina.

“It’s easy if you try,” says Dex while at the park with Joss. He can’t seem to open his eye after what Sonny did to him, beating him. Yet, Joss won’t leave his side. She still loves him — that was never their problem, though. “Try what,” she asks, seemingly happy being around her ex for the first time since their breakup. Could this mean that these two will reconcile soon?

“Why would you put me in that position,” demands Dante, as he slams his hand down on the table, furious with Sonny and his recent actions. Will Sonny finally realize he’s gone too far and seek out help? See it all for yourself in the video below.