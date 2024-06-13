General Hospital Spoilers Video: Burning Questions and A Warning

Deep Discussions

On Thursday, June 13 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Kristina and Blaze ponder their options. Does this have anything to do with the fear Molly shared with TJ yesterday — that Kristina could take custody of the baby or does it have to do with something else? “I don’t know if it’s the right timing to be doing that right now,” Kristina tells Blaze. Oh my….

At the park, Stella and Tracy meet up to discuss some things. GH teasers say that Stella confides in Tracy but it appears that she’s also looking for information. “What did Gregory leave you,” Stella asks Tracy. Is this just a casual question on Stella’s part or is there a reason she’s trying to find out?

How Do You Solve A Problem Like Heather?

Diane arrives at Alexis’s office and interrupts a discussion with a prying question. “I myself would like an answer to that,” cracks the ace attorney. Alexis is having it out with her gossip columnist after the mayor put her on the spot over the article he wrote about her support for Heather. “You do not want to square off with Laura Collins,” she warns. Meanwhile, Alexis and Diane wonder what the future holds for Heather. Will one or both of them end up involved in this case?

They aren’t the only ones wondering about Heather. Trina confronts Laura since she has heard about Spencer’s grandmother championing the killer getting a new trial. Laura tries to explain there are several scenarios in play that could still happen. “Is one of them leading to Heather’s release?” Trina inquires. How will Laura answer her and defend her actions?

Curtis wants answers too and decides to show up at Pentonville to question Heather himself. His arrival confuses the inmate since she doesn’t know who he is. No matter, Curtis will make himself clear soon enough. “Maybe there is one thing you can help me with,” he tells her. See it all for yourself in the preview video below.