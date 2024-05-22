Your account
Take Five With Alley Mills (Heather, General Hospital)

By

Alley Mills (Heather, GH) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

alley mills

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

What is the last thing you purchased with cash?

“Yesterday, a cup of coffee. Literally. I use cash a lot.”

How do you take your coffee?

“Espresso with steamed oat milk.”

What is the last thing you put in your oven?

“The last thing that I put in my oven was a roast for Easter. That’s how much I don’t cook. And I had everybody, the whole family, over for Easter. But I’m a widow now, so I’m cooking for one. I stove-top cook and I grill. I rarely use the oven anymore except for big family things.”

What was your childhood nickname?

“A-L-Z-as in zebra-N-as in Nancy. That was my father’s nickname, and then for some of my other friends, just Al. Oddly enough, not Alley. My name is Allison, but somebody had the name [in the actor’s union] so I had to change my name.”

What was the last series you binge-watched?

Inventing Anna. It’s a true story about a Russian girl who pretended to be an heiress, and she stole millions and millions and millions of dollars really successfully. Julia Garner was brilliant in this mini-series. She was incredible.”

Comments