General Hospital Spoilers Video: Blame, Guilt and Salvation?

In the Name of the Mother

For Thursday, October 10 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Dante is hopeful while Michael runs interference. People continue to feel on the edge as lives hang in the balance.

Kristina has been feeling tremendous guilt about her mother being in prison as a suspect in a murder she knows she did not commit. She has been wanting to come forward and say something but always seems to get thwarted. This time appears to be no different. “Why do I feel like you’re trying to get me not to talk?” asks Kristina. Who is she with?

Martin thinks he knows the truth (and pretty much does) and has been working hard to get his client, Alexis, off the hook. Has he really found the proverbial smoking gun that can do just that? “I think I just may have the key to your salvation,” Martin tells Alexis.

Sonny issues orders to Diane, which is something his lawyer rarely appreciates. “I don’t know what else to do,” admits Diane, but to whom she is speaking remains a mystery. Is she talking with Sonny? Someone else?

Big Emotions

Elsewhere in Port Charles, there appears to be trouble. The PCPD’s finest are on the scene, trying to get to the bottom of things. “They know exactly what they were doing,” Chase confides in Anna in hushed tones at the scene of this new crisis.

Lucky and Laura have an emotional reunion. Lucky was extremely emotion even before he laid eyes on his mother, devastated over the fact that he isn’t a match for Lulu and therefore can’t save his sister’s life. “Whatever happens to her is on me,” Lucky tells his mother.

Sonny and Carly compare notes and she learns what is going through his mind and she knows that it will be bad news for her! “That means I’m going to go down right along with you,” yells Carly at Sonny. Will he really sacrifice one ex to save another?

Teasers say that Jason is reluctant. “I should have killed Cates when I had the chance,” he says. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.