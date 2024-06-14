General Hospital Spoilers Video: Awkward Moments and A Shakeup

Big Interruptions

On Friday, June 143 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Drew barges into Nina’s office, as he seems to do on almost a daily basis lately. Something has him furious or does he realize that this is pretty much what passes for foreplay with Nina these days? “What the hell was that?” he asks. Will Nina stand up for herself or will this find the twosome… lying down again?

Gio follows up on a previous offer from Trina and pitches her an idea when he visits the Jerome Gallery. Trina must like what she hears but she also knows that she’s not the final decisionmaker when it comes to these things. “I can’t make any promises,” advises Trina. Does Josslyn overhear it because she says, “I kinda love it.”

Bigger Worries

After listening to Molly vent about her domestic partnership with TJ and worrying that this could be the end of them, Kristina has all kinds of concerns and questions so she seeks out Alexis’s advice. She puts her mother between a rock and a hard place when she asks her, “What happens to the baby if Molly and TJ split up?” Alexis has watched Kristina get more and more attached to the baby she’s carrying for her sister and worries that her daughter wants her to get in the middle of things. Looking to cut that off right away, she responds, “Don’t ask me to.”

Elizabeth and Chase get together to voice their concerns about the man they care about. While Chase obviously wants Elizabeth to hang in there and help him to get Finn to see the light, he may be asking too much — and Elizabeth explains why she can’t go down this road again. “I can’t subject my children to what’s happening with him right now.”

Could someone else be just what… or rather who Finn needs? The troubled doctor is taken by surprise when he hears Violet say, “Daddy.” Whatever happens next must shake the addict to his core because GH teasers say that Finn is determined. Has he finally realized that he desperately needs help? See it all for yourself in the preview video below.