Exclusive: Cameron Mathison Dishes on Drew and Nina’s Hate-Sex

Things in the Crimson office took a surprising turn when Drew and Nina’s verbal sparring led to a shocking hookup! Digest caught up with Cameron Mathison (Drew) for his take on what he calls an “aggression attraction” …

Strange Bedfellows: Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina’s (Cynthia Watros) tryst gives a new meaning to “business meeting.”

I love the enemies-to-lovers trope. Walk us through how we get to them going from fighting… to not fighting. “Nina and Drew are completely at odds. Drew got so much pleasure in firing Nina. It’s just like tons of animosity between the two. They’re in the office, arguing, and Drew’s trying to sort of find some sort of middle [ground] where they can work together again because he needs her back at Crimson. It’s kind of not going well and he’s over it. In the heated back-and-forth argument, Drew dismisses her and walks past her and she sort of grabs his shirt and turns him around and in doing so, rips it open. She sees some skin and she’s got some comments about it, and then Drew says some cocky stuff like, ‘Well come get it if you want it, big talker.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m the big talker? You’re the big talker. All you guys are the same.’ And then he just grabs her and kisses her … and then they just let out their aggression and it gets nuts. It’s really different and fun.”

Did you see this hookup coming? “I didn’t see it coming at all. I really didn’t. I think the audience did. Cynthia [Watros, Nina] did some appearances and I guess the audience was ‘You and Drew, there’s some sexy chemistry there.’ I was like, ‘Wait, what? Really?’ I didn’t even get it. So I love it that it was very unexpected. The writers saw it, too. And, I love that it’s not a typical way for two people to be … physical. I was gonna say intimate, but there’s not a lot of intimacy there. And then as soon as it’s over, it’s back to arguing and giving each other crap again. It was really cute and really well done.”

What is Drew’s reaction after the fact? “The two of them are both like, all right, let’s forget about that and move on. It’s like a weird kind of aggression attraction. There’s obviously attraction there, but I don’t think either of them expected it, and I think they’re both totally shocked and surprised by it. I think Drew gets a kick out of it whereas Nina is a little embarrassed by it. He’s like, ‘Well, that happened and that was weird because I really don’t like you.’ Personally, I think it’s really fun and different and kind of sexy because of that.”

Is there anything about Nina that he admires? “Well, I think for sure he admires her professionally. That’s why he hired her back at Crimson. I think he admires her tenacity and her ability to try to get what she wants. There’s appreciation there on some level but he’s certainly not going to tell her about it!”