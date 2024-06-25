General Hospital Spoilers Video: Accusations and Big Risks

Accusations Fly

Tuesday, June 25 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Finn suffers a setback and he is not happy. Diane Miller comes over and lowers the boom on him about Chase’s intentions toward Violet. “You’re helping Chase steal my daughter from me,” he tells the legal eagle.

Maxie looks to be enjoying a drink at a table in the park — while she is on the phone. “What’s she into and why are you worried,” she asks the person on the other end of the line. Is it Spinelli and he’s nervous that Carly is a powder keg ready to blow now that she knows Jason was gone for two years to protect her?

Valentin makes a proposal. “Don’t answer, just consider,” he tells Anna. What could be the proposal? Marriage? That they let each other do what they need to do without judgment? That they give their relationship another go? That might not be possible because teasers also reveal that Anna makes a discovery. Does she find what she needs to get John off her and Jason’s backs?

Setting A Trap

“There’s only one thing that all their troubles have in common,” says a fuming Ava, most likely to Sonny. That is, unless she has a friend she’s confiding in but who is left on Team Ava besides Trina? She turned on Nina, so it’s not her. If it is Sonny, she is most likely on the defense after Kristina spilled the beans about Ava being the one to make the complaint that led to Alexis losing her law license.

Carly is playing with fire as she pays a visit to Pentonville and opens up to Brennan. “I need your expertise; I just don’t know if I can trust you,” she says. Well, she definitely knows that she can’t since he’s a big part of the reason Jason is in trouble. Does she think she can end this nightmare for her bestie all on her own?

Jason and Elizabeth discuss their son. Jake needs his father and Jason wants to be there to help guide him. He needs to make up for the last two years he spent away from his kids and he’s grateful to Elizabeth. “Thank you for not standing in my way,” he tells her.

It looks like Sonny has gone back home and is dealing with Ava. He’s not happy with her right now and certainly not happy with her having interfered with the mother of one of his children. Sonny yells, “Who are you to judge?” See it for yourself in the video below and if you missed it, check out the weekly GH promo here.