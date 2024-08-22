General Hospital Spoilers: The Inside Scoop On Lucky's Return!

In June, General Hospital revealed that Jonathan Jackson was set to return to the show as Lucky Spencer. Shortly after the announcement was made, the actor enthused in a video posted to his social media, “Hey, everyone, I just wanted to let you know that I will be returning to General Hospital this summer as Lucky Spencer,” and added that he was “super-excited” and eager “to dig in and see what’s going on in Port Charles. Excited to see Genie Francis [Laura], obviously, and so many others. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years. Your persistence and love has, you know, certainly played a part in all of this. So I just wanted to say thank you and also to [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini and everybody at ABC for welcoming back. Super-excited. So, just sending much love and I guess I’ll be seeing you all fairly soon.”

Well, the time has come for Lucky’s on-screen comeback — his first appearance is set for Friday, August 23!

In a new interview with TV Insider, the actor teased that this time around, fans can expect a slightly different incarnation of the character, saying, “in some ways, he’s the most like Luke that he’s ever been. That’s a bit of the feeling that I get. In 2010 when I came back, he was a cop and he was trying to create an identity for himself, and in some ways in opposition to his father. I don’t exactly know where he is now because we’re just kind of beginning but it just feels like he’s become a little bit more like his father as time has gone on.”

Jackson also offered assurance that Lucky’s return is far more than a quick pop-in like his last turn in the role. “When I came back in 2015, that was just for a few episodes for Tony’s [Geary, ex-Luke] exit and this is not that,” he said, noting that Lucky “is back in a substantial, real way, which I’m excited about.”

The actor was only 11 years old when he made his GH debut in 1993 as Luke and Laura’s son, a role that would go on to win him five Daytime Emmys. He quickly learned how big a deal it was to portray the offspring of the legendary supercouple, telling Soap Opera Digest in 2023, “As soon as I started airing, almost everywhere I would go with my family, into restaurants and airports, people were recognizing me: ‘That’s Luke and Laura’s son!’ So, pretty quickly, I realized, ‘Okay, this means something to a lot to people.’ ”

Jackson’s first stint in Port Charles lasted from 1993-99. After two other actors took on the role — first Jacob Young, then Greg Vaughan (Eric, Days of Our Lives) — Jackson returned in 2009. He remained until 2011, and made a brief return in 2015 in tandem with the retirement of his on-screen father. (For a year-by-year recap of Lucky’s life in Port Charles (whether played by Jackson or not), click here.)

