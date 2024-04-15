GENERAL HOSPITAL Promo: Has Sonny Reached His Limit?

This week on GENERAL HOSPITAL, are the walls closing in on Sonny? John “Jagger” Cates goes to see the Port Charles police commissioner. “I was attacked by two guys a block from the Corinthos Coffee warehouse,” he tells a mildly surprised Anna. “Coincidence?” he adds.

Laura is meeting with her brother, Cyrus. “Would you consider pressing charges against Sonny?” she asks. Considering how hard everyone worked to get him not to press charges, the former (?) mob kingpin is curious (read about when Sonny gave Dex the order to kill Cyrus here). Meanwhile, the words “Has Sonny reached his limit?” flash across the screen.

Next, we hear Sonny’s voice listing all the people he feels have wronged him along with images of each one: “Michael, Carly, Jason, Dex, Nina — I’m done with all of them,” he says to Ava. Sonny is on the edge. Will he topple over by the end of this week? See the entire promo below.