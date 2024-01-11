Exclusive GENERAL HOSPITAL Preview: Sonny's Order Makes Dex Squirm

To Die For: Sonny (Maurice Benard, r.) wants Dex (Evan Hofer) to do away with Cyrus.

Dex is put in a tight spot when his boss, Sonny, orders him to kill Cyrus.

According to Evan Hofer (Dex), “I don’t think it’s any surprise to him, and we assume that Dex has killed people before, so I don’t think that’s out of the question for him. But for Dex, there is pull between wanting to do that for Sonny because of their bond, and never wanting to disappoint Sonny, but then also, he’s thinking about Joss and what it would like if she found out or if he got caught. Could she still love him knowing that this is stuff he’s actively doing? He is worrying because this could blow his whole life up. No one has ever loved him the way she has, and he’s scared at the thought of losing that because of this other part of his life. But he’s torn, because, again, he doesn’t want to let Sonny down.”

At first, Dex tries to talk Sonny out of giving him such a heavy assignment. Reports Hofer, “Dex kind of handles it from this angle of, his loyalty is there, and Sonny has trained him enough and given him enough trust and faith to want Dex’s opinions and he values them. So Dex [approaches it like], ‘It’s not that I’m not loyal to you, it’s that I don’t know if this is our best angle.’ ”

But Sonny remains convinced that Cyrus needs to go — permanently. When his boss refuses to budge, Dex prepares himself to carry out the risky mission and tries to reach Josslyn. “He calls Joss because i think Dex is worried that this will unlock a part of himself that he suppressed for a long time and that he’s not exposed to her,” Hofer muses. ” And so, in the event that things can nevergo back to how they were, I think he just wants her to know, ‘This is how I feel about you, and if things to do get messed up and you can’t love me, know that I’ll always love you.’ ”

Dex then heads out to track down his target at the hospital. “Dex sees Nina go into Cyrus’s room,” the actor says. “He’s watching her from a hiding spot.” In order to sneak into Cyrus’s room without arousing suspicion, “He is wearing scrubs. And on set, by the way, when I walked up in scrubs, everybody was like, ‘Do you work at the hospital now?!’ And I was like, ‘No — the opposite. I’m the opposite of a doctor!’ Anyway, he’s undercover so that he can get into the room unnoticed, but he’s thrown by seeing Nina because why would she be there talking to Cyrus? But Sonny was very adamant about this [Cyrus’s killing] needing to happen, so Dex is like, ‘That’s what’s gotta happen,’ and Dex doesn’t let [Nina’s presence] stop him.”

Indeed, once Mrs. Corinthos wraps up her visit, “Dex slides into the room and he is going to inject a little something into Cyrus’s IV and call it a day,” Hofer explains. Unbeknownst to Dex, though, Sonny is in the midst of a compelling conversation that gives him second thoughts about ordering Cyrus’s death. “Sonny starts to rethink this whole thing and tries to get ahold of Dex, but obviously, when you’re about to kill somebody, I don’t think you have your ringer on,” the actor teases. “You probably don’t keep that phone on you! So, even though Sonny has rethought this plan, but he might not be able to get to Dex before it’s too late.”