Fast Five With Michael Mealor (Kyle, Y&R)

What is your favorite way to procrastinate? “Eating.”

What kind of music have you been listening to? “A lot of heavy metal.”

What U.S. state would you like to visit for the first time? “I’ve been fortunate to have been to a lot of states except Alaska. I’d love to see the wilderness, the nature and the animals.”

What is your signature coffee drink? “Straight black.”

What is your favorite autumnal activity? “Going through a corn maze. An amazing maize maze [chuckles].”