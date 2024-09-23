Exclusive Young & Restless Preview: Sharon's Revenge Quest Reaches A 'Boiling Point'

Point Of No Return? With Cameron (Linden Ashby) whispering in her ear, Sharon (Sharon Case) makes a shocking move.

The story Young and Restless has been building to celebrate Sharon Case’s 30th anniversary as Sharon is nearing its boiling point, as the increasingly distressed Sharon is pushed to life-altering extremes.

A Past Revisited

Josh Griffith, the show’s executive producer and head writer, explains, “The character of Sharon has such a rich history on the show. As her anniversary approached, it seemed like the perfect time to not only tell the next chapter of her story but to bring in such major touchstones from her past such as Cameron and Cassie’s death.”

Griffith was delighted with the opportunity bring Linden Ashby aboard for this storyline as a Cameron manifested by Sharon’s subconscious. The exec notes, “When Cameron returned to the canvas last summer, Linden’s window of availability was limited, so I was quite pleased when his schedule was a bit more flexible when we were ready to tell the next chapter of this story for Sharon. Sharon and Linden have such powerful chemistry and really tap into their characters’ shared past. This storyline is everything we imagined and more thanks to their performance.”

Sharon’s week begins in a jarring way — with a disturbing nightmare in which she sees a bloodied Daniel calling out for Cassie. According to Griffith, Daniel has become such a focal point in Sharon’s subconscious because “Faith’s recent car accident triggered Sharon’s trauma about Cassie’s death and having Daniel’s child (Lucy) [involved] was a painful reminder that Sharon and Daniel will always be connected due to Cassie’s death.”

A rattled Sharon is then goaded by Cameron, who lays it on thick with her about her “doing what needs to be done.” Of the tug of war Sharon experiences with her better angels, Griffith observes, “The ‘good angel’ in Sharon’s psyche is definitely losing the tug of war. Sharon’s trauma is so deep rooted that the ‘good angel’ did not have a fighting chance, leading Cameron’s voice to have such a strong presence.”

Sharon voices her reluctance to go through with her plan, but Cameron remains in her ear, shooting her down. “The more Sharon tries to resist Cameron’s voice the stronger it persists for her to seek revenge,” says Griffith. “At this point, Sharon is struggling with her medication and may not be strong enough to fight Cameron’s encouragement to visit her dark side.”

As for this thirst for revenge that has been consuming Sharon, Griffith says. “Sharon feels tremendous pain… and tremendous guilt over Cassie’s death so the voice in her psyche telling her to get justice for Cassie’s death makes sense.”

This all leads to some major, life-changing drama that will affect not only Sharon, but those in her proverbial line of fire. Griffith hints, “A series of shocking events will further connect Sharon to Daniel’s family, including Phyllis. The years of hurt feelings and anger between these characters will reach a boiling point and take everyone on an unexpected ride.”

And on Friday, September 27, Sharon Case’s standalone anniversary episode is can’t-miss, Griffith adds, praising, “Sharon’s work in her standalone episode is outstanding and a true showcase of why both Sharon Case and Sharon Collins Newman have been such an important character on Y&R for three decades”