Record This: Your Handy Guide to The Week of June 17

Bold and Beautiful

Finn (above) delivers difficult news on Monday, June 17, while Sheila learns a shocking secret…. On Tuesday, June 18, Sheila puts Deacon to the test, and Ridge’s announcement blindsides Steffy…. Katie confesses her mixed emotions to Bill about his sudden family on Wednesday, June 19, as Brooke’s corporate decision vexes Steffy…. On Thursday, June 20, Sheila fumes over Steffy’s influence on Finn, and the situation between Katie and Poppy intensifies…. Sheila lets it be known that she is not to be messed with on Friday, June 21.

Days of Our Lives

On Monday, June 17, Abe comforts Paulina over Chanel’s upcoming departure; Stefan confronts EJ about his deceit; and Alex clears the air with Brady…. Maggie receives shocking news about Konstantin on Tuesday, June 18, while Sarah hits a dead end in her search for Xander’s mother, and Julie and Chad are thwarted by Jack’s arrival in Salem…. On Wednesday, June 19, EJ and Johnny share a nice father/son moment as Johnny prepares to pursue his dreams; Eli and Lani (both above) return to celebrate Abe and Paulina’s wedding anniversary; and Chad and Julie make a huge discovery…. On prom night, Thursday, June 20, Tate and Holly scheme to be together; Marlena questions Eric about his feelings for Nicole; and Nicole unwittingly throws a wrench into Holly and Tate’s plans…. Prom continues on Friday, June 21, as Theresa and Brady keep an eye on Tate and Holly. Meanwhile, Steve makes a confession to Justin; and Alex makes a bold decision.

General Hospital

Carly is suspicious on Monday, June 17; Drew makes an announcement; Nina gets a thrilling invitation; Alexis confronts Finn; and Cody gets food for thought…. On Tuesday, June 18, Anna accepts an invitation; John throws Jason for a loop; Cody and Sasha get closer; Scott confers with Lucy (both above); and Sam makes a request of Carly…. Mac Scorpio returns on Wednesday, June 19! Meanwhile, Cody confides in Tracy; Stella encourages Chase; Alexis gets big news; Natalia and Sonny bond; and Brook Lynn ponders her options…. On Thursday, June 20, Carly warns Jason; Sam is livid; Finn lashes out; Nina confides in Maxie; and Gio learns more about Trina…. Jason faces a big decision on Friday, June 21; Carly makes a shocking realization; Maxie and Spinelli are concerned; Sam is on the warpath; and Tracy fields an emergency.

Young and Restless

Young and Restless listings were not available at press time, but this page will be updated with the information as soon as possible.