Exclusive: Sharon Case Previews Sharon's Next Encounter With Cameron On Y&R

You Again: Sharon (Sharon Case) can’t shake her vision of Cameron (Linden Ashby).
Sharon’s mind continues to play tricks on her this week, leading to another confrontation with a Sharon-conjured iteration of her deceased tormentor, Cameron Kirsten.
When Cameron appears before Sharon yet again at her house, she voices her irritation with his presence and demands to know why he won’t leave her alone. She’s baffled by his response, which is to suggest that she summoned him because she needs something from him. “He’s kind of general in his statements at first, and Sharon doesn’t know what any of it means,” reports Sharon Case (Sharon). “Obviously, at first she is confused, but I think as the story progresses, she starts getting some ideas as to why [he would say that].”
Elaborates Case, “As time goes on, she starts piecing some [things] together, or Cameron starts getting more precise and clear in his explanations about what needs to happen. But remember,” the actress stresses, “everything Cameron says is really coming from her own mind, so this is the devil on one shoulder versus the sense and sensibility on the other shoulder. So she’s kind of trying to listen to both and make a decision. [Sometimes] she likes listening to him, but then again, sometimes she’s annoyed.”
As Case sees it, “They kind of almost start to develop a relationship. He can’t hurt her now because he’s dead, and sometimes they’re like a bickering old married couple, where they get annoyed with each other telling each other what to do. But what’s also fascinating on top of that layer is that there’s actually no one there. He’s an apparition. So if someone walked in the room, they’d just see Sharon doing all this by herself.”
Riddle Me This
Cameron puts forth a theory to Sharon that his presence is less about their shared history and more about where she is psychologically. Sharon scoffs at this, insisting to Cameron that he is nothing more than a hallucination brought on by stress, confusion, and the psychological imbalance she’s feeling from going off her meds. Cameron argues that Sharon likes the way she feels off her medication. Case sees the logic of that theory, noting, “I can understand that after so many years of being on them, you kind of want to explore who you are and how your life appears to you without that veil of the meds.”
Cameron piques Sharon’s curiosity when he speculates that being unmedicated might allow her to face things she’s never put to rest — and she wants to know just what he means by that. Whether he tells her or she is forced to unpack the meaning behind his words herself, “It’s starting to dawn on her that she may not ever be rid of him,” Case sighs.
And while Sharon was transparent with her loved ones about hallucinating Cassie, don’t expect her to be as candid about her visions of Cameron. “She doesn’t really want to tell everybody; she doesn’t want her kids to constantly worry about her,” Case explains. “It’s hard to imagine she tells them all, ‘You know what? I have imaginary friends, and you’re just going to have to deal with it. That’s who I am.’ But what that really means is, she talks to herself, and that’s really what’s happening here. On the other hand, she does think she needs to let her family know what’s going on so they don’t worry or so that they’re at least clued in a little bit. She’s trying to decide how much of the truth would be a good idea to let everybody know — or not.”
