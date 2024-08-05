Exclusive: Sharon Case Previews Sharon's Next Encounter With Cameron On Y&R

You Again: Sharon (Sharon Case) can’t shake her vision of Cameron (Linden Ashby).

Sharon’s mind continues to play tricks on her this week, leading to another confrontation with a Sharon-conjured iteration of her deceased tormentor, Cameron Kirsten.

When Cameron appears before Sharon yet again at her house, she voices her irritation with his presence and demands to know why he won’t leave her alone. She’s baffled by his response, which is to suggest that she summoned him because she needs something from him. “He’s kind of general in his statements at first, and Sharon doesn’t know what any of it means,” reports Sharon Case (Sharon). “Obviously, at first she is confused, but I think as the story progresses, she starts getting some ideas as to why [he would say that].”

Elaborates Case, “As time goes on, she starts piecing some [things] together, or Cameron starts getting more precise and clear in his explanations about what needs to happen. But remember,” the actress stresses, “everything Cameron says is really coming from her own mind, so this is the devil on one shoulder versus the sense and sensibility on the other shoulder. So she’s kind of trying to listen to both and make a decision. [Sometimes] she likes listening to him, but then again, sometimes she’s annoyed.”

As Case sees it, “They kind of almost start to develop a relationship. He can’t hurt her now because he’s dead, and sometimes they’re like a bickering old married couple, where they get annoyed with each other telling each other what to do. But what’s also fascinating on top of that layer is that there’s actually no one there. He’s an apparition. So if someone walked in the room, they’d just see Sharon doing all this by herself.”