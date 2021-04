Digest has learned that Daytime Emmy winner Sean Blakemore has inked a deal to return to GH as Shawn Butler, the role he portrayed from 2011-15 and reprised in 2016. Shawn (who was written out when he went to Pentonville for shooting Hayden Barnes, a crime he did not commit) maintains many important ties to Port Charles — he is Jordan’s ex and TJ’s biological father. Blakemore won his Daytime Emmy in 2016 for Outstanding Supporting Actor.