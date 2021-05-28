Exclusive: Roger Howarth On GH Return!

On the Thursday, May 27 episode of GH, Roger Howarth — whose last Port Charles alter ego, Franco, was killed off on-screen in March — returned the airwaves as Austin, the hiker/doctor who delivered Maxie’s baby in the woods. “I was straight-up terrified, 100 percent,” he says of his first day playing his new role. “I love what I do and I was glad to get back to it — but there’s a certain amount of nervous energy that showed up.” As for the challenge of differentiating Austin from Franco (and Todd, who he played on GH before Franco), he points out, “I can’t change the way I look so much. So for this guy to be different, he has to speak differently and walk differently and to be honest, I’ve had mixed success and it’s taken me a bit — I’m still kind of figuring it out. [But] I hope the audience enjoys him, because there is some great story coming.” For more with the actor, check out an upcoming issue of Soap Opera Digest.