Exclusive: Days Of Our Lives's Stacy Haiduk on Kristen’s Vow to Save Brady

By Any Means Necessary: Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) is keeping her eye on the prize — Brady’s (Eric Martsolf) freedom.

Ever since Kristen suspected Brady might be to blame for Sarah’s hit-and-run accident, she’s been moving heaven and earth to ensure that he remains a free man. It’s a familiar position for actress Stacy Haiduk (Kristen), whose diabolical alter ego is steadfast in her love/obsession for her daughter Rachel’s father. Haiduk spoke to Digest about the latest story that’s tossed Kristen back into Brady’s orbit, the character’s determination to vindicate him, and her own thoughts on the “crazy, strange” family dynamic at play.

Soap Opera Digest: Would you say Kristen is back on the Brady train or is it more accurate to say that she never really got off it?

Stacy Haiduk: I don’t think she ever really got off the Brady train [laughs]. But she had to take a back seat for a while, because he had to be with whoever he needed to be with. Kristen might not like it, but she let him. You know, let the man do what he needs to do. He’ll come around at some point. I always saw it as, “Just do what you need to do, but in the end, I will be here.”

Digest: One thing you can say about Kristen is she’s loyal.

Haiduk: I absolutely agree. She loves Brady, and even though they may not be married, they have a child. Kristen, Brady and Rachel are a little family. Even though they’re a crazy, strange family, she’s still going to keep them together. Kristen is going to protect Brady and that family as best as she can.

Digest: What is your take on Kristen immediately suspecting Sarah was lying when she named Brady as her hit-and-run driver?

Haiduk: I think she knows that Sarah is not telling the full truth, because she also knows that Sarah kidnapped [Kristen’s daughter] and took her to France. Kristen was not happy about that, and she’s going to remember that for the rest of her life. Kristen also knows that Brady wouldn’t do something like that. Even though she might put a few digs into him about it, deep down she doesn’t believe that that is what happened. And if it did, she’ll take care of it. She’ll make sure that she can protect Brady in any way possible.

Digest: What’s Kristen’s game plan regarding Sarah?

Haiduk: She’s going to try to figure out a way to get Sarah to come clean, or at least make a statement to the police [exonerating] Brady.

Digest: Kristen also told Brady she needs and loves him as much as Rachel. It’s been a while since any warm and fuzzy feelings have been professed between these two. Do you like showing that softer side of Kristen?

Haiduk: Those moments are really special to me, because they’re very few times that Kristen gets to be vulnerable like that and tell her truth. I remember [filming] that scene, and it was emotional. I love those moments, because we get to see a little bit more of Kristen’s vulnerability, which I think is important. You have to have that side show every once in a while to make her human, show that she’s not just a cold, heartless bitch. She’s got some sides to her that are very sensitive and vulnerable. She has to put on this front, because it keeps her safe and protected. If she didn’t, she probably would be crying all the time I think people need to see that she’s a human being and not just cold and nasty.

Digest: Although Brady was touched by Kristen’s words, he begged her not to hatch a dastardly plot to save him. Obviously, Kristen can’t commit to that, can she?

Haiduk: No. She’ll say what she needs to say, but her actions always speak louder than her words. She’s going to do whatever she feels is necessary.

Digest: As fate would have it, Dr. Rolf turns up in Salem. Over the years his plots and potions have been very helpful to the DiMera family. Might he have something up his sleeve to help Kristen in her quest to save Brady? And what are her thoughts about it?

Haiduk: [Her thoughts are] “What can I do to use this so I can get what I want?” She uses it to her advantage. Kristen will not back down. She just keeps going forth on the plan that she has. She wants to keep Brady safe and out of prison.