Exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Sarah Stands By Xander

Us Against The World: In what will surely come as a relief to “Xarah” fans, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) affirms her faith in Xander’s (Paul Telfer) innocence.

Sarah shows up at the police station to see the newly arrested Xander, and he immediately assumes the worst – that she’s done with him.

However, that turns out not to be the case, and he is greatly relieved when she declares her belief in his innocence. “Because of the changes that she’s seen in Xander, this is the first time that Sarah is like, ‘No, I’m going to stand by this person’s side. I know that this is a changed person. I know that he didn’t do this,’ ” begins Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), who adds, “I was pleasantly surprised, because I was like, ‘If they make me go through this again, I’m going to lose it!’ Because this is what happens every time Xander and Sarah get married or they get together — something happens, he [screws] up, and then they can’t be together, that whole thing. We’ve played it so many times that I was pleasantly surprised to see this change and Sarah stepping up to be by his side and be on the same team as him.”

Sarah’s words deeply touch Xander. “He’s shocked, relieved, and even more in love with her,” notes Paul Telfer (Xander), who shares Godfrey’s delight in Sarah’s new “standing by my man [attitude]. She doesn’t have any information except the look in Xander’s eyes, and the look in his eyes is telling her that he’s innocent. This whole time around with Sarah and Xander started from a place of honesty that they’ve never had before. Every other big swing at their relationship always had this fracture in the foundation because Xander was lying about something. That’s not the case this time. So for the crisis to happen once they’re already in this good place, it’s just a different deal. And it’s really fun to play.”

Moments later, Justin arrives to discuss Xander’s case, having been summoned by Sarah. Justin and Sarah learn about the call Xander received about eliminating someone. Before they can get too far into things, Jada interrupts to reveal some distressing news: The gun the cops discovered in the search of Xander’s apartment is the same one used to shoot Harris.

“Xander’s just incredulous,” reports Telfer. “But that’s also when he knows the fix he’s in. I mean, up until then, [he thinks] it could be a misunderstanding — it could be this, it could be that. But if someone’s planting a gun in his apartment, then now for Xander at least, there’s a crime to solve.”

And it’s a crime Xander has plenty of incentive to solve, since doing so will clear his name. “It actually sets off a fun little story line for me where Xander gets to use The Spectator’s assets to basically investigate and be smart for a change, which I quite enjoyed,” says Telfer. “Xander basically goes away and tries to work out who’s set him up and who’s framed him. He uses the various journalistic things at his disposal now. So that was nice as well to not just be waiting for the plot to rescue me.”