Exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Nicole Gives Birth!

After their car crash, Leo insists that he and Dimitri check on the other driver. The pair is shocked when they find a dazed and confused Nicole, who begins going into premature labor.

“During the accident, Nicole’s water breaks,” sets up Arianne Zucker (Nicole). “As a mom, she knows… She knows that the baby is coming.”

Nicole turns to Leo and tells him he has to deliver her child. “Nicole has some fear,” admits Zucker. “But when you’re a mom, you’ve got to get it done. The baby is coming. There’s really nothing else to think about except getting this baby out and making sure the baby is healthy. You turn over to your instincts.”

Leo steps up and helps deliver a baby boy. Afterwards, Leo decides that Dimitri should bring the infant to the hospital, while he waits behind with Nicole until help arrives.