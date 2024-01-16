Exclusive DAYS OF OUR LIVES Preview: Johnny Proposes To Chanel!

I Think I Want To Marry You: Johnny (Carson Boatman) is eager to make Chanel (Raven Bowens) his bride — again.

Lingering in bed after making love, Johnny tells Chanel he thinks they should get married again. “In part, it’s because of the Holly situation,” says Carson Boatman (Johnny), referring to his character’s stepsister, who’s lingering in a coma. “That was kind of the final thing that made him realize, ‘Life is short.’ And since meeting Chanel, they’ve had a special connection. Johnny has always known this — since they’ve gotten back together, he’s always known that this was part of his plan, to get married again to the love of his life.”

Johnny waxes on about wanting a big fat wedding this time around. (The first time they said, “I do,” they eloped in Italy.) “He mentions a destination wedding with all their family and friends,” recounts Boatman. “Subconsciously, Johnny probably wants to do it as different from last time as possible, because it turned out so horribly. So if they eloped in a small church in Italy last time, he wants to do a crazy, big bash wedding with a bunch of people around, so it’s the exact opposite of what they did last time.” Chanel reins Johnny in, reminding him about Holly. So he amends his pitch to a smaller, but still splashy, wedding. “At the end of the day, Johnny just wants to give her whatever she wants,” contends Boatman.

Is Chanel eagerly on board for a nuptial redux? “It takes a little coaxing, not because she doesn’t want to get married, but because she wants it to be a more of a formal ask,” explains Boatman. “She wants him to ask more formally, more professionally. Put a little more thought into it than just, ‘Hey, let’s get married.’ So we’ll get to see Johnny’s version of a formal ask and what that looks like for him. But Chanel doesn’t take much coaxing. They’re both in love. They truly believe that they are meant to be with each other. They’re blissfully happy and want to be together. She wants to get married.”

Talk then turns to setting a date. “They’re lying there in bed and talking about when they should do it,” says Boatman. “Johnny wants to do it yesterday. Chanel wants to wait a little bit to give her mom some time to plan, because that’s important to her. Johnny kind of finds Valentine’s Day on the calendar, points to it, and says, ‘How about this day? Does that work for you?’ They ultimately end up agreeing on it, and the wedding planning commences.”