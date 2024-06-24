Exclusive Days Of Our Lives Preview: Engagement Fall-Out For Alex And Theresa

Nice Ring To It: Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Theresa’s (Emily O’Brien) engagement makes waves in Salem.



Ignoring all the warnings from his family — not to mention her recent hook0up with her ex, Brady — Alex proposed to the gold-digging Theresa, who accepted.

Reports Robert Scott Wilson (Alex), “He just decides, ‘You know what? I’m going to do this.’ Alex just wants to shut everybody up and have this work out. He’s hardheaded and believes that it can. So he proposes, and it catches Theresa off guard.”

But despite her surprise — not to mention the fact that she’s been fantasizing about Brady since their one-night stand — Theresa’s affection for Alex, and her desire to access for the Kiriakis fortune that he’s inherited courtesy of her will-tampering, prompted her to accept.

Alex has no clue about the depths of Theresa’s deception. “He’s always been a little wary of her, but I don’t think it’s to the level of thinking she’s up to something [so duplicitous],” notes Wilson. “So he’s thrilled. He’s seeing this through. He’s proud of himself for manning up and making this huge decision. He’s very happy.”

Alex’s family members, however, don’t share his delight. Alex soon informs Brady about the engagement, hoping the news will likely get Brady to back off. “Brady’s been swearing up and down that there’s nothing there, that he’s not that into Theresa and they just have history and a kid together, but there is something there,” contends Wilson, noting that that “something” may have propelled his character’s proposal. “Alex wants to set things in stone. ‘She’s staying with me. We are getting married. This is real.’ ”

Next, Alex and Theresa tell Bonnie that they’re engaged, after which Bonnie and Alex have a private chat. Bonnie brings up Alex and Justin’s argument and how Justin is simply worried that Theresa will hurt Alex. Theresa returns in time to overhear, but Alex quickly reassures her. “She’s the one that he wants,” explains Wilson. “Alex isn’t listening to any of this. Alex beats to his own drum. If he wants to do something, he’s going to go for it.”

It turns out that Theresa has bigger problems than winning over the Kiriakis clan. When Bonnie mentions that Sarah wants to invite Xander’s mother to their wedding, Theresa is horrified, as she knows that if Xander’s mother comes to Salem, she could reveal that her son and not Alex is Victor’s true heir. And Theresa’s reaction isn’t lost on Alex.

“He definitely notices something is up. He’s not blind to it, but he doesn’t put the pieces together,” says Wilson. “He watches it, sees her behavior and moves on. Again, he’s so stubborn that even if he does have that gut feeling, he’ll ignore it.”

Later, Brady later suggests that Alex may be rushing into marriage with Theresa and shouldn’t necessarily trust her due to his fortune. Alex quickly dismisses the idea. Scoffs Wilson, “Alex doesn’t want to hear any of that. He believes Theresa loves him and that it has nothing to do with his money.”

So, for now, Alex is ready — eager, even — to forge forward with wedding plans. “He’s full-speed ahead,” Wilson declares. “He’s seeing this thing through. He just wants to get it done. Nobody expected him to settle down and do this, and he wants to prove everybody wrong.”